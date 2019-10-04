IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Bhadauria stresses on Make in India, backs DRDO's indigenous 5th gen fighter plane

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Throwing his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday said that his force would go for the indigenous AMCA plane for fifth-generation fighter aircraft (FGFA) requirements.
The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is being developed by the DRDO for the Indian Air Force at a time when India has virtually said no to the American and Russian offers in this regard.
"There are no plans for a foreign FGFA now or in the foreseeable future," he said. "The FGFA for the IAF will be the indigenous AMCA for which work has already started," Bhadauria said in his maiden press conference.
Asked if the Air Force could depend upon DRDO for aircraft development, the Air Force Chief retorted that he was there to fully back Make in India and no one should have any doubt on indigenous capabilities.
"Make in India will remain one of our main focus in the times to come. Will continue to induct indigenous systems to reduce dependence," he said.
On the future acquisition of 114 multirole fighters, the IAF chief said the process for getting the acceptance of necessity (AON) for the 114 fighters to be Made in India will be taken shortly.
He said the project would be done under the strategic partnership model.
Asked if there were any plans for the Air Force to buy 36 more Rafale combat aircraft, Bhadauria said he had also heard about such plans and suggested that there was nothing concrete on this issue.
Asked about the Pilates basic trainer project, he said the case has been scrapped for buying 38 more of these planes from Switzerland and the indigenous HTT-40 would be the next trainer plane for the force.
Bhadauria also revealed that due to high costs involved, the Air Force has scrapped the plan to re-engine the Jaguar deep penetration strike fighters and the IAF would now redraw its force structure plans in view of the fighter aircraft squadrons being phased out in the near future. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:54 IST

MEA refuses to comment over Kejriwal awaiting clearance for C40...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday refused to comment on clearance to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for visiting and speaking at the C40 summit and stated that it does not comment on individual requests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:44 IST

It is beginning for Aditya, entering politics doesn't mean...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Putting to rest speculation about Aditya Thackeray being a chief ministerial aspirant, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said here on Friday that it is just the beginning for his son and entering politics does not mean becoming Chief Minister.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:29 IST

Gandhi ashram development project faces opposition, would...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Central government's development plan for Sabarmati Ashram to turn it into a world-class monument spread into 32 acre, is facing opposition from inmates who claim that the plan would disturb the peace of the area where they have been staying for many generatio

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:21 IST

Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy launches YSR Vahana Mitra scheme

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme which provides Rs 10,000 allowance to self-employed drivers of autos, taxis and maxi cabs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:19 IST

Warning bell has rung for BJP government in Haryana, says Selja

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday said that warning bell has rung for the BJP government in the state and its slogan of 'Ab ki baar, 75 paar' will fall flat in the ensuing elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:17 IST

Government amends electric vehicle charging guidelines

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): In order to address the range of issues of Electric Vehicle Owners, a phase-wise installation of an appropriate network of Charging Infrastructure throughout the country has been envisaged in the new electric vehicle guidelines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:15 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan launches customer outreach initiative of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan here on Friday launched a customer outreach initiative, 'Grahak Mela Camp' by various national banks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:12 IST

Uttrakhand: SDRF team airlifts man from Kedarnath after he falls ill

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A man was airlifted from Kedarnath by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team after he fell seriously ill early morning on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:05 IST

Bihar: Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for flood in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for the floods that occurred in Patna and other parts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:02 IST

Gwalior High Court seeks state's response over vacant mayor post

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday sought a response from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation over the vacant post of mayor and the procedure being followed to fill it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:54 IST

Successfully struck terrorist camps located at Balakot: IAF Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday listed the successful strike on Jaish terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot as a major achievement of the force this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:52 IST

NIA files chargesheet in ISIS Wandoor case

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], October 4 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet naming seven persons in the ISIS Wandoor case before a special court here.

Read More
iocl