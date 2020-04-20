Bhadrak District Administration notifies containment zones in 5 Gram Panchayats

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Bhadrak District Administration on Monday notified containment zones in five Gram Panchayats and imposed restrictions in two blocks after five out of seven new COVID-19 cases in the state emerged from the district.
Basudevpur block reported three cases in its three Gram Panchayats. Bhandaripokhari block reported two cases in two Gram Panchayats.
In the Basudevpur block, the three containment zones are in - Kharida Binayakpur, Padampur and Laxmidashpur. In the Bhandaripokhari block, the two containment zones are in Rahania and Tesinga.
Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 68.
Out of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases, 24 people have been cured, one has died while 43 are active cases.
Up to April 19, in the state 10,641 samples had been tested out of which 10,573 tested negative and 68 tested positive.
Meanwhile, a total of 17,265 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India, including 543 deaths. 2,546 people, who were COVID-19 positive have recovered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)
