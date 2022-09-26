Bhagat Singh's nephew welcome PM Modi's decision to name Chandigarh airport after freedom fighter

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 26 (ANI): Professor Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to name the Chandigarh Airport after the great martyr and termed it as a victory of the people.

In the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

"We welcome the decision to honour the great freedom fighter but I think this was the long pending decision as the issue was raised in 2006 and a resolution was brought in the Punjab Assembly session on the 100th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, demanding that Chandigarh airport be named after him. But the Haryana government started suggesting names of their own people and at that time a Central minister's statement came that the airport will not be named after any particular person and it will be named only after a city," said Singh.

Professor Singh further said that later when under pressure of the people of the State, the Haryana government passed a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly in 2010 to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

He said that it is also necessary that the said airport should not be handed over to any corporate, which would be against the thinking of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.



"However, photographs of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev should be put up inside the airport because Vidyavati ji, mother of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, believed that her son does not like standing alone, he should be allowed to stay with his companions. Similarly, it was officially accepted by the Prime Minister that Shaheed Bhagat Singh is the biggest martyr of the country and now Chandigarh airport will also be named after him," Singh added.

PM Modi during his monthly address said, "As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

The renaming of the airport is seen as a victory for the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab.

The AAP expressed that the continuous efforts of the Punjab government were successful.

Mann tweeted, "We welcome the decision to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on behalf of entire Punjab...Thank you very much Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji...a big demand of Punjabis for a long time completed".

The Punjab government was in talks with Haryana last month and raised the demand to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The AAP government further claimed that the previous government in the state hadn't been able to take consent and change the name of the airport and thanked PM for accepting the Mann government's decision. (ANI)

