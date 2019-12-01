Bhagavad Geeta was at core of freedom struggle: Janardan Dwivedi

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Sunday said Bhagavad Geeta's philosophy was at the core of the freedom struggle of India.

"Our freedom movement was based on the philosophy of Geeta. Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was motivated by Geeta and he wrote the 'Geeta Rahasya' in 1910 when he was in jail. Mahatma Gandhi called Geeta his mother," Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi was speaking at the Geeta Mahotsav held here by spiritual Guru Swami Gyananand at Red Fort ground in Delhi.

"Bhagavad Geeta is such a subject about which any discussion would take a long time. I was born in such a family where prayers were performed every day. At that time only I came into contact with Bhagavad Geeta. Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was one of my favourite poets. One of his poems on Geeta motivated me," he said.

"Geeta was derived from Lord Krishna's life. His life is a source of inspiration for everyone as he performed duties for others and never engaged in selfish acts," he added.

Accompanying Dwivedi on the stage were Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Smriti Irani besides religious and spiritual leaders. (ANI)

