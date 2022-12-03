Bhagwad Gita is source of inspiration for youth: Rajnath Singh

By Amit Kumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the 'Gita Daan Yajna' on the occasion of Gita Jayanti at ISKCON Temple in Bengaluru's Vasanthapura and said the Bhagwad Gita is the source of inspiration for today's youth.

"The knowledge contained in the Gita is a source of inspiration for the youth. By adopting the valuable teachings of the Gita, we can successfully make the right choices. If we want to do something, we should remember the verses of the Gita," Rajnath Singh said adding that any person who reads the Gita rises above the fear of life and death.

"The one who reads Gita rises above the fear of life and death, only they can do something fearlessly for his nation...They can give a new direction to the society," he said further.

Addressing the Gita Daan Yajna, the Defence Minister also said that people can find solutions to a number of problems in their life and opined that the generation should adopt Bhagwad Gita as part of their lifestyle.

"I believe if Gita is studied properly then no self-help book will be required," he said.

The Defence Minister further reiterated that India never occupied an inch of the land of any other country but "tolerating injustice and iniquity" is also not in our character.



"India never occupied 1 inch of land from any part of the world. But tolerating injustice and iniquity is also not a part of our character, the world needs to understand this. India does not want war, it is the truth. India never teases anyone, but if someone teases India, then it does not leave. This is also the message of the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita," Singh added.

Singh said people are more concerned about what is happening in the outside world but forget to introspect. "We are so lost in the outer world that we seek happiness but the need to look into the self is the message of Gita," he said.

The Union Minister said: "Gita Jayanti is not a means of celebration but a means of living."

"Gita is constant, Gita is true, so I believe that Gita should not be celebrated for one day but every day," he added.

Rajnath Singh congratulated all devotees here and also talked about the construction of the Rajadhiraj temple of ISKCON in Bengaluru.

"I heartily congratulate all of you on Gita Jayanti and on this auspicious occasion, we are starting the 'Mahayagya of Gita Daan', and heartily congratulate and pray to God for the success of this campaign," he added.

The ISKCON Bangalore group of temples aim to distribute 1 lakh Bhagwad Gitas during the month-long Gita Daan Yajna. Seminars and philosophical discussions based on the Bhagavad Gita will also be organised during this period.

The event was also attended by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister of Karnataka R Ashoka, MP Tehashwi Surya among other dignitaries. (ANI)

