Bhagwant Mann seeks Centre and Delhi govt funds to curb stubble burning

Chandigarh, Punjab [India], July 28 (ANI): The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has sought funds from the Centre as well as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government so that it can adequately incentivise farmers to do away with the practice of stubble burning.

Speaking after a meeting of the state cabinet, Mann said that his government wanted to provide at least Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers of the state who avoided burning the stubble. However, Mann said he wanted the BJP-ruled Centre and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled Delhi to share the burden.

"We want to give Rs 2500 per acre to the farmers so that they will not practice stubble burning and for this, we have demanded Rs 1500 from the Centre, Rs 500 from Delhi government. Punjab government will give the rest Rs 500," said Mann responding to a question.



Stubble burning is widely prevalent in parts of the agricultural states of Punjab and Haryana. However, the severe pollution that the national capital experiences in winter months is also attributed to the burning of stubble. The AAP now rules both Punjab and Delhi, where Kejriwal heads the government.

In another prominent announcement, Mann said Vinod Ghai will be the next Advocate General of Punjab. "He is a competent lawyer and we sincerely hope that the cases of Punjab will be properly advocated," said Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Mann, while asking about the rumors about the appointment of the new AG, said that these rumors were being spread by the political rivals of AAP, who wanted to thwart the party's imminent growth in other states.

Bhagwant Mann also clarified that those prisoners who are very close to completing their sentence or who are handicapped, will be released on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur's Gurupurab (Prakash Parv. On the occasion of 15th August, the prisoners who are very near to completing the sentence will be released. All the women who have completed 50% of their sentence will also be released, in which handicapped women will be given priority. (ANI)

