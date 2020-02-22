Bhagwat said if India grows strong, it will be good for world: RSS

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The RSS said on Saturday that its chief Mohan Bhagwat had quoted a RSS worker, who met him in UK, during a speech in Ranchi on Thursday about the use of word `nationalism' and had instead remarked that if India grows strong it will be for the good of the world.

Arun Kumar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, said that the views attributed to the RSS chief in many media reports were not his views.

He said it was worker's suggestion to him not to use word nationalism as in his part of the world it is compared to Hitler and Nazis nationalism

"He was quoting an RSS worker who met him in UK. It was worker's suggestion to him to not to use word nationalism as in his part of the world it is compared to Hitler and Nazis nationalism. Instead Bhagwat said that our nation if grows strong, will only do good to the world, " Kumar said.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar also said that Bhagwat had stated that when India grows strong as a nation, then "business, peace and harmony increase in the world and it moves towards prosperity."

"Since the beginning, RSS uses words like 'Rashtra' (nation), 'Rashtriyata' (nationality) and 'Rastriya' (national)," he said.

"In terms of nation, the words used are Bharat, Hindustan. In terms of nationality or Hindutva, it is the country's heritage in totality and in terms of being national, it is Bharatiya, Hindustani, Indian, Hindu etc," he added. (ANI)

