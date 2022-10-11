Bhajanpura Murder: Three arrested, two minors detained

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Three persons were arrested and two minors were detained, for allegedly murdering a boy in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital, the police informed on Tuesday.

As per the police, all of them used to commit crimes together but some differences had cropped up about the share of loot which resulted in the murder of the deceased.

Constable Naveen of Bhajanpura Police Station, on Sunday, found a boy aged around 20-25 years, lying in a pool of blood in Ekta Park, C-12, Yamuna Vihar with multiple stab injuries on his body.

He informed the Duty Officer about the incident, after which the police team immediately reached the spot.

The injured was shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctor, the police said.

Further, FSL and Crime Teams were also called to the crime scene for inspection and collection of evidence.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Bhajanpura Police Station FIR No. 613/2022, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation was taken up.

The deceased was later identified as Amaan (20 years), who was a resident of Kabir Nagar, Delhi, the police informed.



During the course of the investigation, the police team scanned and analyzed the CCTV footage of the vicinity. Technical surveillance as well as human intelligence were mounted. On thorough analysis of CCTV footage, a suspected group of boys was seen entering the park. Their photographs were also circulated for identification.

On the basis of secret information, a raid was conducted and a person namely Mohit Sharma (22 years), was apprehended from North Ghonda, Delhi.

On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime and disclosed that he was a friend of the deceased and that they along with four other associates used to commit petty crimes. Since last few weeks, they were having some issues with the deceased over-share in the stolen booty.

On the fateful night, they met to resolve the differences but Amaan didn't pay any heed which led to the confrontation. Consequently, they all caught hold and attacked Amaan with knives and fled the spot.

On his instance, raids were conducted at different places and his other associates namely Zunaid (21 years) and Sameer Khan (20 years) were also arrested.

Two minor Children in Conflict of Law (CCL) aged 17 years and 15 years respectively were also apprehended.

The weapon of offence, which was used for stabbing the deceased and three more knives, were also recovered from the same park.

After further investigation, it also came out that the deceased had also been previously involved in criminal incidents. He was also arrested with the accused Sameer Khan in a case of theft registered in Wazirabad Police Station vide FIR No. 544/22, the police informed.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

