Bhakhra Dam to generate 3,845 million unit electricity in 2019-20

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has set a target to generate 3,845 million unit electricity at Bhakhra Dam during 2019-20, its Chairman Devendra Kumar Sharma said on Friday.

"We have taken a target to generate 3845 million units of electricity. We have generated 1300 million units more than our target last year," he said at a press conference here.

He also said that the BBMB provided water to the neighbouring states in the time of their need.

Sharma also said that the board office will soon become paperless. "E-office has been started at the board office. We are transforming physical files into digital format. More than 80 per cent of work has been completed. It will increase efficiency in the system," Sharma said.

The chairman further said that the board has planted 15,000 saplings around the dam out of which 75 per cent saplings have survived. "Tree plantation in the dam's catchment area in Himachal has been completed," he added.

Sharma also said that the board officials are continuously monitoring the water level of the dam in view of the rains. (ANI)

