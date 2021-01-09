Bhandara hospital fire: Ajit Pawar orders audit of all Maharashtra hospitals on urgent basis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): After the fire at Maharashtra's Bhandara district hospital that claimes lives of 10 newborns, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday ordered an audit of all hospitals in the state on an urgent basis.

In a series of tweets, Pawar said that the hospital has been directed to resume the services with due diligence and treat other children under a specialist's supervision.

"In consultation with the Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the district administration, the hospital has been directed to resume the services with due diligence, and to treat other children under the supervision of specialists," the Minister wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Marathi).



In order to prevent such accidents from happening again, the child care units of other hospitals in the state have been directed to be audited immediately, Pawar said in another tweet.

He further said that the death of children is "very unfortunate and tragic" and the government has taken serious note of it.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and further announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased who died in the fire.

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. (ANI)

