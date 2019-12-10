'Bhangra politics': Owaisi on Shiv Sena supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A day after Shiv Sena voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed it as "Bhangra politics" and said it is politics of opportunism.

"This is 'Bhangra politics'. They write 'secular' in common minimum programme, this bill is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism," Owaisi said.

The party supported the bill but suggested to not give voting rights for new citizens for 25 years.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. (ANI)

