Bharat Bandh observed in many parts of country: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is opposing three new farm laws, said on Friday that its call for Bharat bandh was observed in many parts of the country.

An SKM press release said the protest was "a big success" in more than 20 districts in Bihar, more than 200 places in Punjab and also in Haryana.

It said that in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, "the impact of the bandh was impressive".

SKM said that farmers have been agitating on the borders of Delhi for the past nearly four months with demands to repeal the three farm laws. The farmer unions are also demanding a legal guarantee of MSP.

"Sustaining such a long movement is not only a matter of patience and hard work of the farmers, it is also a shame for the government. Despite extreme weather conditions, farmers stayed resolute, and continue to be in high spirits," the release said.



It said that in Uttar Pradesh, roads and markets were closed at many places including Aligarh, Shamli, Moradabad, Etawah and Sambhal.

"Farmers' organizations in Kurnool and Vijayawada made this bandh a success. The impact of the Bharat Bandh was seen in Telangana at dozens of places including Warangal, Hanmakonda and Mehboobabad," it said.

The release said farmers staged demonstrations in Mysore, Gulbarga, Mandya, Bellari and Bangalore in Karnataka.

"Copies of three agricultural laws were also burnt in Mysore in a funeral procession taken out for the three laws. Farmers in Odisha's Kendrapada and Bhadrak and elsewhere supported the Bharat Bandh. In Maharashtra too, the farmers contributed to the Bharat Bandh and in Palghar and Jalgaon the farmers kept the road blocked."

The release also referred to bandh being observed in parts of Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

It said that students of Panjab University and Punjab Agricultural University "are actively serving in this movement".

The release said farmers at the protest sites around Delhi blocked roads and railway tracks. (ANI)

