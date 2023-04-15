Bharat Gaurav tourist train on Ambedkar circuit flagged off from Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Virendra Kumar on Friday flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour on Ambedkar Circuit.

"G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and DONER, and Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment flagged off the special tourist train from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

On the occasion, Reddy said that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train aims to give glimpses of the life of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar to all the passengers.

The Minister said that the train also aims to promote domestic tourism and the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. He also informed that the government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi has developed sites related to Babasaheb Ambedkar not only in India but also in London.

He also said that the government has taken many steps to promote the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar in today's world.

On the occasion, Dr Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment said that the Bharat Gaurav train is an effective step to promote Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under 'Dekho Apna Desh'.



He also said that Babasaheb faced very challenging situations in his life and his life journey to empower the last man in the hierarchy and remove the discrimination based on caste is very inspiring.

Babasaheb worked all his life for equality and fraternity and today the train is representative of that equality and the passengers travelling will come back with many memories and knowledge about the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

IRCTC in association with the Ministry of Tourism is operating its first tour on the Ambedkar circuit on an eight-day special tour from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station starting April 14, 2023.

The Yatra will include a Visit to prominent places associated with the life of Baba Saheb Ambedkar like New Delhi, Mhow, Nagpur and sacred Buddhist sites like Sanchi, Sarnath, Gaya and Rajgir and Nalanda in the tour itinerary.

Visit to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Memorial in New Delhi will be a key attraction covered in the tour. The tourist train is fitted with a well-equipped pantry car for rustling up freshly made vegetarian meals for the tourists. The infotainment system, CCTV cameras, and security guard services shall also be available on board.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

A Familiarization trip has been organized by the Ministry of Tourism to promote and popularize this special initiative. A group of stakeholders including Tour Operators, Tour Guides, Journalists, Buddhist Associations, Gautam Buddha University and Members of the Yuva Tourism Club would be part of this FAM Trip commencing on April 14, 2023. (ANI)

