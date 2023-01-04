Bharat Jodo resumes from Mavikala in UP, Rahul Gandhi's look-alike joins

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mavikala in Baghpat District in Uttar Pradesh today morning. Rahul Gandhi's look-alike Faisal Chowdhury who is a party worker from Meerut Congress also joined the Yatra today.

The Yatra will cover the stretch from Mavikala to Baraut today. The Yatra was initiated with a fireworks display.

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday afternoon after starting from the Marghat Hanuman temple, in Delhi.





The yatra is expected to cross Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi via Loni.

Opposition leaders such as NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Yatra on Tuesday. They said that the government attempted to tarnish Rahul's image, however, he did not bow down and continued to carry on the yatra.

Priyanka Gandhi will accompany Rahul throughout the UP Leg of the Yatra.

She said on Tuesday, "My elder brother, I am most proud of you. Forceful power was exerted. The government spent thousands of crores to tarnish his image, and agencies were put behind him, but he did not stop." Priyanaka said that she is proud of every Indian who joined the yatra.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

