Bharat Jodo Yatra putting pressure on central govt: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is being successful and will pressurise the central government.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is succeeding in the nation's interest and will put pressure on the central government," Rajasthan CM told reporters in Jaipur.

Taking note of the Congress' Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign, CM said that on the instructions of the All India Congress Committe (AICC), Congress leaders and workers will reach door-to-door for the follow-up of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign is believed to be another mass contact campaign of the Congress Party, which the grand old party is mulling to start from January 26 to March 26, which will convey the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to every booth and every block and the success the Yatra earned will also be spread to every booth and block during it.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday resumed from the Dodwa-Taraori crossing, Haryana and saw people gathered in large numbers, walking with enthusiasm.



On the 114th day of the yatra, party leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda joined Rahul Gandhi.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' marched into Karnal on Saturday.

Despite the dense fog covering most of the northern belt, the supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts. (ANI)

