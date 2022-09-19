Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi interacts with fisher folk at Alappuzha, assures support

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): The 12th day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' started with an interaction between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the fisher folk of Alappuzha district on Monday.

The interaction took place at 6 AM in the morning at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha.

He extended his support to the fishermen and said that he was aware of the problems faced by the fisher folk.

"The government is not giving subsidies to the labourers, but it is giving enough treatment to the billionaires who are close with the government. Everyone should think about where the subsidy is going," said Rahul Gandhi.

He took a picture with the fisher folk and expressed happiness to spend time with them.

During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi also alleged that there were no job opportunities that were created by the Central Government.

"Government is not interested in getting enough education to the children of common people and they are not also interested in getting jobs to them. The central government is only interested in two or three rich people who are very close to the government. There is no concern for the government about small-scale entrepreneurs, farmers, and daily wage labourers. It is the duty of the government to give jobs to its citizens," said MP Rahul Gandhi.



He further highlighted that the "UPA government was giving Rs. 72000 crores as the debt relief to the common people. But today Modi government is keeping its friendship only with rich people. Financial aid of the Central Government is going to their hands."

The Congress leader also them that he would stand with them to get grievances resolved and also gave assurance that the opposition in Kerala would stand with the fishermen.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan were present during the interaction.

His remarks came on the 12th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Wayanad MP also held discussions about the rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock, inadequate educational opportunities and environmental destruction among other issues.

The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state for the next 12 days.

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day. (ANI)

