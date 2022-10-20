Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes padayatra from Andhra's Banavasi village

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from the Banavasi village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Today is the third day of the march in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Gandhi's yatra, which started from Banavasi village this morning, will break at Mugati village.

The residents of surrounding areas are warmly welcoming Rahul Gandhi and the yatra is seeing the participation of local leaders.

On the 43rd day of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders will cover Mugati, Halaharvi and Kalludevakunta in the Kurnool district.

Later in the evening, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at Sri Raghavendra Swamy Math followed by a brief meeting with Sri Subudhendra Tirtha ji in Mantralayan in the Kurnool district.

The yatra will make a night stay at Chetnihalli.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress offered prayers at the Sri Ganga Temple in Adoni.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress said that Andhra Pradesh should have one capital, and that should be Amaravati.



"As far as the bifurcation is concerned, the main thing from my perspective and from Congress's perspective when this bifurcation took place certain commitments were made by the Indian union to the people of Andhra Pradesh. We believe those have fundamental commitments and the commitments made by the people of Andhra Pradesh and we think those commitments should be fulfilled. That is our single most observation that those commitments that were made include special status should be fulfilled. We think that Andhra Pradesh should have one capital, and that should be Amaravati," he said.

The Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on October 18.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched on 7 September 2022 will cover as many as 12 states.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

The 3500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march was the longest march by foot (389 kilometres in 24 days) between Sabarmati ashram to Dandi (Navasari) in Gujarat state.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra started by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra from the Nanded district in the first week of November.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day. In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

