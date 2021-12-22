Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurates National Oxygen Stewardship Program to ensure rational utilization of oxygen

New Delhi, [India] December 22, (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurated the National Oxygen Stewardship Program at AIIMS today to train Oxygen Stewards in each district across the country.

The initiative envisages the identification and training of professionals in each district across the country to ensure rational utilization and avoid any wastage of medical Oxygen. These trained professionals would be responsible for leading the training on Oxygen therapy and management in their respective districts and also support an audit of oxygen delivery and preparedness when necessary.



They would be responsible for Oxygen therapy and management in their respective districts and also support an audit of oxygen delivery and preparedness for a surge scenario, said Dr Pawar.

As per information, the Government of India has sanctioned more than 1,500 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants out of which 1463 have been commissioned.

"The Covid-19 pandemic not only accelerated the demand for medical oxygen but also the need for its timely delivery. This workshop aims to repurpose, re-orient and upskill the existing manpower in case of any oxygen crisis," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary. (ANI)

