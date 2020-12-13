Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) leaders meet Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also met the minister during the day.



Rajnath Singh, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been Union Agriculture Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

A delegation of farmer leaders from Haryana also met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and submitted a memorandum supporting the three farm laws enacted by the government recently.

Protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the three laws entered the 16th day on Saturday. (ANI)

