Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) leaders meet Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Dec 13, 2020 00:53 IST


New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also met the minister during the day.

Rajnath Singh, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been Union Agriculture Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
A delegation of farmer leaders from Haryana also met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and submitted a memorandum supporting the three farm laws enacted by the government recently.
Protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the three laws entered the 16th day on Saturday. (ANI)

