Bharatiya Tribal Party extends support to CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) on Saturday extended their support to Ashok Gehlot led government. The political quarter handed over their letter of support, which also included their demands to the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has two MLAs in the state.

CM Gehlot later met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and handed him a letter confirming that two MLAs of the BTP are backing his government.

"Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his official residence. It was a courtesy meeting. Mr Gehlot informed the Governor about the measures taken by the state government against the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting lasted 45 minutes," the Governor's office said in a Hindi statement.

In 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, Congress at present has 107 MLAs, including Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs who have been issued notices of disqualification by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi. (ANI)

