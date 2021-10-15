Bharat's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is yet far from complete: RSS chief

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that the country's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is as yet far from complete as there are elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests.

Bhagwat further said that if the religion that envisions a world based on the Sanatan value-system prevails in India then the foul play of those "selfish forces" will automatically be neutralised.

In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "When comparing and contrasting the present scenario with this ideal of independent Bharat one realises, our journey from Swadheehnta (independence/ Self-rule) to Swatantrata (self-model of governance) is as yet far from complete. There are elements in the world for whom Bharat's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests."

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)