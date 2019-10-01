Bhargava violated MCC: Congress to EC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress has written to the Election Commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP's Gopal Bhargava, over his remark that "Kantilal Bhuria (Congress candidate for Jhabua by-poll) represents Pakistan".

BJP leader Bhargava said this while addressing public at a nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria on Monday.

"This is not an election between two parties but it is an election between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan. He represents the interest of the powers who promote Pakistan. You have to tell whether you stand with India or Pakistan," said Gopal Bhargava.

Bhuria is the son of former Congress leader, Balu Bhuria, who left Congress to join the BJP. While veteran Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria is the Congress candidate for the Jhabua Assembly by-elections.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced assembly elections and by-elections across 13 states scheduled for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

