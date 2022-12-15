Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman Rakesh Mittal meets CM Yogi, says "UP is Airtel's priority for 5G"

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (Airtel), met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday at the Chief Minister's residence and expressed his willingness to invest in UP for data centre, digital banking and vocational education.

As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the meeting, discussions were held on the implementation of the Digital India Mission, improvement of communication facilities and investment proposals of Bharti Group in the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated his resolve for Ease of Living. He said that it is our effort that every citizen should have access to education and health services in every village, every town and every city of the state. The use of internet technology is the biggest help in this regard.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "The Prime Minister's Digital India Mission is an important foundation stone for New Uttar Pradesh and New India. As per the vision of the Prime Minister, paperless banking service is being made available to remote villages in Uttar Pradesh today. We have increased the use of technology in every field like education, health, industry, banking."

Discussing the importance of technology, the Chief Minister said, "We have implemented Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in many beneficial schemes of the government. With its implementation, the system has become more transparent and the beneficiary is receiving benefits more quickly. Technology became a great support in facing the challenges of the Covid-19 era."

Describing the 5G revolution that the country has been undergoing under the leadership of the Prime Minister as a great help in accelerating the pace of building a new India, the Chief Minister praised the efforts of Bharti Enterprises for the availability of high-quality communication facilities in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, he gave them the assurance that the state government would support them in every way it could in their efforts for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister, Rakesh Mittal said that the group is working on priority to facilitate high-level communication services in a state like Uttar Pradesh with a large area and huge population.



He was highly impressed by the better implementation of the Digital India Mission in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister expressed happiness over the launch of the 5G network and said that it will ensure access to education, health and government services with quality. This will prove to be very useful in bringing rural areas into the mainstream. This will increase employment opportunities.

Describing the better law and order and sectoral policies of Uttar Pradesh as investment-friendly, the Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises also presented new proposals for investment in Uttar Pradesh before the Chief Minister.

He said that Bharti Enterprises is keen to invest in data centers, digital banking and vocational education in Uttar Pradesh and has prepared a complete action plan. Expressing happiness over this, the Chief Minister assured him of all possible help from the government.

Rakesh Mittal said that Airtel's 5G services have partially started in Uttar Pradesh. Very soon all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be able to take advantage of 5G high speed internet service.

Rakesh Mittal said, "Bharti Group is working in a planned manner to lay optical fiber to ensure better internet connectivity even in remote areas. Positive cooperation is expected from the state government in this regard."

CM Yogi said that every investment proposal of the group will be worked on at a fast pace.

He also invited the Bharti group to participate in the proposed Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held from February 10 to 12, 2023. (ANI)

