Bhilwara: Police on hunt for man who raped 7-yr-old daughter for 3 months

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Police in Rajasthan's Bhilwara is on a hunt to nab a man who has allegedly been raping his 7-year-old daughter over the past three months, cops said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the accused who also had the problem of alcoholism.

The victim was rescued by police and has been handed over to the local Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The CWC officials met the victim and also took her for medical examination which confirmed rape. The girl had to reach out to her neighbour for help as her mother had left the house nine months back due to the accused's erratic behaviour.

Quoting the victim, officials from the CWC detailed the child's ordeal and said that her father used to show her lewd videos, demanding her to enact them. The man, under the influence of alcohol, also resorted to beating up his daughter.

Giving out more details about the gruesome act, Dr Suman Trivedi, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee said, "After listening to the victim, the neighbor dialed 1098 and filed a complaint. In her statement, the girl claimed that her mother left the house nine months back owing to her father's alcoholism. She also told us that the father used to show her the vulgar videos and asked her to dance like them under the influence of alcohol. She also claimed that he raped her several times. Not only that the girl who was in class 1 was also forced to leave the school."

A case has been registered against the accused at the Pratapnagar police station. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"An FIR has been lodged. Man is absconding but soon will be caught. Strict action will be taken against him," said Bhawar Radhdhir Singh, DSP, Bhilwara. (ANI)

