Bhim Army activists join anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Jaffrabad

New Delhi [India], Feb 23: A number of Bhim Army activists on Sunday joined the anti-CAA protest in city's Jaffrabad area that has been on since Saturday night.

The protesters, a majority of them women, were seen holding the national flag and raising slogans against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A few protesters were seen holding placards that read, "You can block internet but not our spirits" and "When injustice strikes, silence is a sin".

Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and sat on a dharna protest on the road which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Earlier in the day, the exit and entry gates of Jaffrabad metro station were closed.

Heavy security has been deployed at the agitation site. (ANI)

