Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar moves Delhi court seeking medical assistance

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday moved an application before the Tis Hazari Court seeking medical assistance for him.

In the application submitted by his counsel Mehmood Pracha, Azad stated he has a disease which pertains to blood thickness and requires regular medical treatment from the Haematology department.

The application claimed that if he is not given the pre-requisite assistance, it may also result in cardiac arrest.

The Bhim Sena chief is currently in judicial custody till January 18 after he was arrested by police from Jama Masjid during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), last year.

"Azad is suffering with "Polycythemia", that is a disease of blood thickness and requires to continue checkup from the concerned doctor of AIIMS, Delhi especially Dr. Rishi Dhawan, Assistant Professor, Haematology Department, AIIMS, Delhi, where the treatment of the accused is going on for a long time under the supervision of the said concerned doctor and requires day to day checkup of the blood, so that as and when, within a week or maximum ten days when the blood becomes thick, if it is not done it may become a cause of cardiac attack for the accused," the plea stated.

The court will hear Azad's plea on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

