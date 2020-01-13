New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The members of Bhim Army Students' Federation on Sunday held a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Jama Masjid area during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest last year.
"It is a genuine demand. Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested from the Jama Masjid. Many others were detained from the India Gate and other places. All have got the bail, but Azad is still in the jail. Why? It is a clear act of injustice because he is a Dalit leader," Ladida Farzana, a student from the Jamiya Millia Islamia (JMI), told ANI.
The Bhim Sena chief is currently in judicial custody till January 18.
"Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested only because he was protesting, which is our Constitutional right. Our demand is that he should be released unconditionally and at the earliest," said Aayush Raj Singh, a member of Bhim Army Students' Federation. (ANI)
Bhim Army Students' Federation protests for release of Chandrashekhar Azad
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:33 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The members of Bhim Army Students' Federation on Sunday held a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Jama Masjid area during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest last year.