Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar files review plea against SC verdict in reservation

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has filed a review plea in the Supreme Court against its verdict in which it said that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointment and quota in promotion is not a fundamental right.

The plea stated that the verdict has diluted constitutional provision.

In a landmark judgment on February 7, the Supreme Court ruled that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.

Meanwhile, urging the central government to intervene in the Supreme Court's judgement, LJP President and MP Chirag Paswan said, "Lok Jan Shakti Party does not agree with the Supreme Court's decision that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right. We urge the Centre to intervene in this matter."

Denouncing the judgement, Apna Dal's Anupriya Pate said, "Apna Dal does not agree with the Supreme Court judgement. So far, it is the most unfortunate decision given by the Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court had passed the judgment in a case with respect to the validity of the Uttarakhand government's decision to fill up posts without providing reservation to SC/STs in government jobs. (ANI)

