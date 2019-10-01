The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI)
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI)

Bhima Koregaon: After CJI, another judge recuses himself from hearing Gautam Navlakha's plea

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, another judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha seeking quashing of FIR against him in Bhima Koregaon case.
Justice B R Gavai rescued himself and transferred the case to another bench of the apex court.
Chief Justice Gogoi had recused himself from hearing the case on Monday.
A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that the matter will now be heard on October 3.
The Bombay High Court had on September 13 rejected Navlakha's petition, following which he challenged it in the top court.
The Maharashtra government has also filed a caveat petition in the matter seeking to be heard before any orders are passed by the apex court.
The Pune Police had earlier submitted before the High Court that Navlakha was in touch with Kashmiri separatists and people linked to the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.
On January 1 in 2018, violence had erupted at Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.
The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.
Later that year, they filed a charge sheet against ten people. The charge sheet further states that a letter recovered from one of the arrested accused revealed that a conspiracy was being framed to plan a Rajiv Gandhi like assassination to take down Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:29 IST

4 arrested by Delhi Police for involvement in extortion, murder cases

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) arrested four men who were involved in several extortion and murder cases after a brief exchange of fire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:19 IST

Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old boy dies of hunger

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a sad incident, an 8-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died of hunger on Monday while five other members of his family have been hospitalised following complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea in Sendhwa block of Barwani district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:15 IST

Court extends DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till Oct 15

Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday extended Congress leader D K Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 15 in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:13 IST

Six NDFB(S) terrorists arrested in Assam

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended six terrorists from Kokrajhar district here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:10 IST

Karnataka: M Goutham Kumar elected new Mayor of Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BBMP Corporator M Goutham Kumar was elected as the Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:09 IST

Chhattisgarh government to start five new schemes on Gandhi Jayanti

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to launch five new schemes on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:04 IST

Air Marshal HS Arora takes over as Vice-Chief of Air Force

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took over as Vice-Chief of the Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:03 IST

Poll affidavit case: Wrong, contemptuous to say SC allowed...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After the Supreme Court set aside Bombay High Court's dismissal of poll affidavit case against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday clarified it is wrong and contemptuous to state that the top court allowe

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:59 IST

Gujarat: Tornado-like cloud formation in Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bewildering visuals have emerged from the Talod area of Sabarkhantha district in Gujarat where a tornado-like cloud formation caused severe damage to farms in the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:52 IST

Congress' search for Delhi Congress president continues

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to take place early next year, the Congress has failed to appoint a new president for its Delhi unit - a position that fell vacant after the death of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:51 IST

Delhi: Kishan Reddy launches Unified Portal for licensing of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday launched a single-window online system for licensing of eating houses and lodging houses, in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:50 IST

Pak in situation where their PM struggles for plane to attend...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Prime Minister has to struggle to arrange for a plane to attend global events due to lack of financial wisdom and wrong policies in his country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl