Bhima Koregaon case: Accused seeks clarification on data retrieval from damaged hard drive by FBI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Activist Varavara Rao, who is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case">Bhima Koregaon case, has moved an application in the Pune Sessions court seeking clarification on reports about retrieval of data by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from a hard drive allegedly recovered from his possession.

"Recently, the undersigned was questioned by some news reporters about his opinion on the referral of an inaccessible damaged hard disk seized from the accused to the FBI. In this backdrop, it is necessary to seek a formal stand from the state police on these reports," stated the application moved by Rao's counsel.

The hearing on the application is slated to be held on January 13.

On December 26, the sources in Pune Police stated that it is set to solicit help from the United States-based FBI to retrieve data from Rao's damaged hard disc. The contentious hard disc was recovered from his house during his arrest.

According to sources, police tried to retrieve data with the help of forensic experts and labs but failed to do so.

Now, a team of forensic experts and police personnel will visit the US soon to take help from the FBI, sources said.



On January 1, 2018, violence erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several others injured.

Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

