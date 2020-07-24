Bhima Koregaon case accused Sudha Bharadwaj suffering from diabetes, ischemic disease

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case who is lodged at Byculla jail here, has diabetes and ischemic disease, jail authorities said on Thursday.

According to the authorities, medication is being provided to her in jail and her condition is stable.

Bharadwaj was among the five activists, including Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha, who were arrested from various cities in 2018 for their alleged involvement in the Elgaar Parishad event near Pune.

On January 1, 2018, violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

