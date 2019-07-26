Bhima-Koregaon case: Bombay court reserves order on Gautam Navlakha's plea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on activist Gautam Navlakha's application seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the Bhima-Koregoan case.

On Thursday, the court had adjourned the hearing for today.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre was hearing the application of Navlakha, an accused in the violence which erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January last year.

One person had died and several others including 10 policemen had sustained injuries in the violence.

On Wednesday, Pune Police submitted before the bench that Navlakha was in touch with Kashmiri separatists and even people linked to terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

Advocate Aruna Pai, who represented the police, had requested the court to vacate the stay on his arrest, saying that it was affecting the investigation. However, the court had extended the protection from arrest granted to Navlakha until further orders.

Navlakha had filed the application in September last year and is represented by advocate Yug Chaudhary in the court. (ANI)

