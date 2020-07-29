Bhima Koregaon case: DU professor held, to be produced before special court on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): An associate professor of Delhi University, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon case and will be produced before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek police custody for interrogation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The accused has been identified as Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil (54) a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The case is related to inciting people and giving provocative speeches during Elgar Parishad organized by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch on December 31, 2017, at Shaniwarwada in Pune which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and state-wide agitation in Maharashtra.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused.

"The arrested accused will be produced before NIA Special Court at Mumbai on 29.07.2020 and his police custody will be sought for custodial interrogation," NIA said in a statement. (ANI)

