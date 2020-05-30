Bhima Koregaon case: NIA court rejects interim bail application of Sudha Bhardwaj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): A special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the interim bail application of activist Sudha Bhardwaj, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Bhardwaj had applied for bail in the court on medical grounds.

The case pertains to the violence that erupted on January 1, 2018, at the event organised to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle leaving one person dead and several others injured in the incident.

At least 58 cases have been registered against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

