The Supreme Court of India (file photo)
The Supreme Court of India (file photo)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to activist Gautam Navlakha by four more weeks in Bhima Koregaon case.
The two-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra allowed him to approach trial court for pre-arrest bail. Navlakha has to apply for pre-arrest bail in the meantime.
The lawyer appearing for Maharashtra government, however, objected to granting of any interim protection from arrest to Navlakha.
The apex court had, on October 4, extended the interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till October 15 in the matter.
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and a bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai had earlier recused themselves from hearing Navlakha's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in the case.
Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups.
By its recent judgment, the High Court had arrived at the prima facie conclusion that there is sufficient material for the investigation to continue against Navlakha. The High Court had, however, said that the observations made in its order are only prima facie in nature and that they should not influence the trial court's decision in the matter.
The High Court had also extended the interim protection from arrest given to Navlakha giving time to him to approach the Supreme Court.
The Maharashtra government has also filed a caveat petition in the matter seeking to be heard before any orders are passed by the apex court. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:13 IST

Two robbers with Rs 50,000 bounty arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of robbers here and arrested two of its members carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 each on their head.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:11 IST

DRDO must make indigenous fifth generation fighter project...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Lauding DRDO for successfully delivering indigenous weapon systems, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that the defence research agency should make the indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft happen and it must succeed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:11 IST

Suicide of RTC driver: Complaint lodged against Telangana CM, ...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A complaint has been lodged by an advocate, named K Karuna Sagar, against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and state Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar on charges of abatement of suicide of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) driver D Srinivas

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:08 IST

Over 6,500 youth take part in recruitment drive in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The recruitment drive for a Territorial Army Battalion in Srinagar received an overwhelming response with 6,500 youth from Jammu and Kashmir participating in it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Repeal of Article 370 aims at lasting peace in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism and the decision to repeal Article 370 has been taken for lasting peace in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:54 IST

RFL funds misappropriation case: Court extends Malvinder,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday sent Ranbaxy's former promoters Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and former Chairman Sunil Godhwani to further two-days police custody in connection with Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds misappropriation case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:54 IST

Kochi Maradu flats demolition case: 3 taken into custody for...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Three persons were taken into custody by the Crime Branch under the Prevention of Corruption Act, including former Maradu Panchayat Secretary Mohammed Ashraf for allegedly granting permission to construct flats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:52 IST

SC adjourns hearing of plea alleging illegal detention of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for November 5, the plea filed by child rights activist, Enakshi Ganguly, claiming "detention of children" in the Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent shutdown in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:50 IST

'Internal fight' erupts in Congress ahead of Karnataka by-polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Congress party is still indulging in an internal fight to finalise candidates for all 15 Assembly constituencies, where by-elections will be held on December 5 later this year, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:40 IST

BJP delegation meets President Kovind over Murshidabad triple murder case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising of National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leaders SS Ahluwalia and Mukul Roy met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday over Murshidabad triple murder case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:37 IST

Separatism must be uprooted from J-K: PM Modi hits out at Cong in Haryana

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that separatism must be uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:28 IST

Odisha: 1500 kg cannabis seized in Malkangiri, two arrested

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The State Police on Tuesday seized 1500 kg cannabis from a cement truck here and arrested two persons.

Read More
iocl