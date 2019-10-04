Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection to gautam Navlakha

Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till October 15 in Bhima Koregaon case.

The apex court has asked Maharashtra to produce the material it had against him on the next date of hearing.

Yesterday, Justice S Ravindra Bhat recused himself from hearing Navlakha's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in the Bhima Koregaon case. Earlier this week, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and a bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai had recused themselves from the case.

Navlakha had filed an appeal challenging Bombay High Court's judgment which had refused to quash the FIR.

Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups.

By its recent judgment, the High Court had arrived at the prima facie conclusion that there is sufficient material for the investigation to continue against Navlakha. The High Court had, however, said that the observations made in its order are only prima facie in nature and that they should not influence the trial court's decision in the matter.

The High Court had also extended the interim protection from arrest given to Navlakha giving time to him to approach the Supreme Court.

The Maharashtra government has also filed a caveat petition in the matter seeking to be heard before any orders are passed by the apex court. (ANI)

