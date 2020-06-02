Bhima Koregaon violence: SC notice to Gautam Navlakha on NIA's appeal against Delhi HC order

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to social activist Gautam Navlakha, who is facing probe for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, on an appeal filed by the NIA against the order of Delhi High Court.

Earlier, Delhi High Court had pulled up the National Investigation Agency for "hurriedly transferring" Navlakha to Mumbai while a matter related to his interim bail plea was pending before the court.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, and also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Indira Banerjee, issued notice to accused Gautam Navlakha and posted the matter for further hearing to June 15.

"Issue notice to the respondent (s), and the matter be listed for further hearing on June 15," the bench of the Apex Court, led by Justice Mishra said today.

The NIA had moved the Apex Court seeking directions for the production of records of proceedings before the Special NIA Courts/ judges in Mumbai and Delhi.

Delhi High Court had, on May 28, summoned the application moved by the NIA in Delhi seeking the extension of his judicial custody as well as the complete copy of the proceedings in Mumbai on the application seeking Navlakha's production.

"Prima-facie it appears that while on the last date, this court had granted adequate time to the NIA to file its status report in response to the interim bail plea; and while the NIA has filed an affidavit opposing that plea, the NIA has acted in unseemly haste to instead remove the applicant out of the very jurisdiction of this court," the court had said.

The court, while hearing the interim bail plea of Navlakha, had also sought the application filed by the Tihar Jail seeking transfer of the accused from court records and listed the matter for further hearing on June 3. (ANI)

