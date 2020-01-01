Bhima Koregoan battle anniversary: Dy CM Ajit Pawar pays his tribute at Jay Stambh

Koregaon Bhima (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday paid tribute at the 'Jay Stambh' here on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar also paid tribute at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial.



Thousands of people visit Koregaon Bhima village to offer their tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Heavy security deployment has been made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the event. As many as 10,000 police officers, over 500 CCTV cameras and 15 drone cameras are keeping strong vigil on the event.



Pune District Administration has pressed 250 buses into service to carry the visitors while 50 other buses have been kept in reserve.



Land spread on 250 acre at 15 different places has been earmarked for parking, said Pune District Magistrate (DM) Naval Kishor, adding that high mast lights have also been installed for proper lighting.



Violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018 in which one person was killed and several others were injured.



Last week, police issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, prohibiting them from entering the district for allegedly instigating riots and attempt to murder in the 2018 event. (ANI)

