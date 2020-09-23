Bhiwandi building collapse incident: Death toll rises to 40

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place here on Monday, has risen to 40, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed on Wednesday.

A total of 25 people have been rescued so far, the NRDF added.



The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

