One person died in a building collapse incident in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
Bhiwandi building collapse: One dead, two critically injured

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 06:51 IST

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): At least one person died and two more were critically injured in a building collapse incident in Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.
"Four people have been rescued so far (from the debris), out of which one is dead and two are critically injured," Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.
He said that the building was in a dilapidated state and was being vacated when the incident took place.
"People had informed us that the building may collapse. I along with officers reached the spot and asked to vacate the building. People had vacated the building but then some people went inside to pick their luggage. Meanwhile, the building came down. It is an 8-year-old building and was built illegally. An investigation will be done," the commissioner said.
Disaster Management Officer Santosh Kadam said that fire brigade and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were carrying out an operation to rescue people trapped in the debris.
Over 10 people are still feared trapped in the debris. (ANI)

