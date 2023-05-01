Bhiwandi building collapse: Two labourers feared trapped under debris, rescue operation underway

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): As many as two labourers are suspected to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Thane's Bhiwandi, informed officials.

The three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

"Two labourers are suspected to be trapped under debris. The rescue operation is still on for the last 34 hours. At present 4 teams of NDRF are working under NDRF Commander Deepak Tiwari," informed NDFR officials.

Earlier on Sunday, the death toll rose to six, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official statement said.

NDRF officials further mentioned that four teams were working on the site of the incident.



"Three from Mumbai and one from Pune HQ are on the site of the incident. Further rescue operations are underway," an official statement said.

NDRF Commander Deepak Tiwari said that a total of 10 people have been rescued in the operation.

"10 people have been rescued so far. There was a girl child, who was rescued by the dog squad. Our dogs work very well and do canine searches," he said.

On Sunday Thane Police said that builder Indrapal Patil has been detained in this regard and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Police have registered a case against the builder. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC," an official statement said.

Earlier Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met the people injured on Saturday night.

In the aftermath of the incident, he announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement. (ANI)

