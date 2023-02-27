Bhiwani Killings: "Blood, bones samples matched with DNA of Junaid, Nasir's family members...", says Rajasthan Police

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 27 (ANI): In a major revelation in the Bhiwani killings, Rajasthan Police on Sunday said that the DNA samples of charred skeletons, found inside a vehicle, matched with Nasir and Junaid's family members.

"Results of DNA test have come and it is confirmed that the charred bones, recovered from Bolero in Loharu village, were of Nasir and Junaid, who were abducted from here," Gaurav Srivastava, IG Range, Bharatpur told ANI.

He further said that the blood samples, recovered from the Scorpio vehicle, which was found in Haryana's Jind district, were also matched with the deceased persons. "This confirms that Nasir and Junaid were beaten up and abducted [prior to their death] in that vehicle," he said.



"Acting on the information, revealed by arrested Rinku Saini during interrogation, we located the Scorpio vehicle, bearing Haryana's number plate, from Jind and recovered blood samples from the rear side, which were later sent for testing. The DNA reports from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have come and they too have been matched with Nasir and Junaid's family members," he added.

"Scientifically it has now been established that they [Nasir, Junaid] were not only abducted from here but also were murdered and burnt, causing destruction to evidence," the police personnel said further.

On February 16 morning Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside a burned SUV car in Bhiwani's Loharu.

The Rajasthan Police booked a Bajrang Dal member and 'cow vigilante' Monu Manesar, who is currently on run, for his alleged involvement in the matter triggering a protest by the Hindu outfits including VHP.

The FIR also named some other VHP leaders for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Nasir and Junaid on the suspicion of cow smuggling. (ANI)

