Bhiwani landslide could've been prevented if measures were taken in advance: BJP MP

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], January 2 (ANI): Following the landslide at a mining site in Haryana's Bhiwani district that took the lives of four people, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharambir Singh said that the incident could have been prevented if measures were taken in advance.

The incident took place in the parliamentary constituency of Dharambir Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Dharambir Singh said, "If we had paid attention earlier, then perhaps such a big accident would not have happened. This matter was in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and in fact, a team including the Chief Secretary and a retired judge of the High Court had also gone there on the spot 15-20 days back to see the situation there. I think these people also kept men illegally."

The BJP MP said he would speak to Haryana Chief Minister and demand strict action against the guilty so that such accidents do not happen again.

"There is a mining cluster. I have never seen such a big accident before. I have gone to the spot and seen that those mines have been dug 700-800 feet. Water has also come out from the ground below. They have also installed generators to remove the underground water that is under the mountain. I cannot understand how forest land is marked there," he added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began the rescue operations at the landslide that took place at a mining site in Bhiwani district and an official stated that two drivers are still trapped.

Bhiwani DC Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, said, "Landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani occurred at around 9:30 am on Saturday. Adequate rescue measures were taken as soon as the administration received information. Around 10-12 vehicles and 15-20 persons were trapped in the landslide."

Four people have died in the landslide that occurred in Bhiwani district at a mining site, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles. The district administration has launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and also spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister also wished speedy recovery to those injured and said that local administration is engaged in the rescue operation. (ANI)






















