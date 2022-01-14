Bhogi festival celebrated in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), January 14 (ANI): On occasion of the Bhogi festival, Bhogi Teru was observed in Ekantam in Sri Govinda Raja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.



Special Grade DyEO Sri Rajendrudu and others were present at the festivities.

Bhogi, largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is part of the Pongal festival in which useless household articles are put in a bonfire.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

