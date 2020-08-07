Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak dies by suicide in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has died allegedly by suicide in Dahisar East, her Mumbai residence on August 2.
The police have recovered a suicide note.
Initially, an accidental death case was registered which was later converted into FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC against a person and a company, the police said.
Further investigation by Mumbai's Kashimira Police is underway. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:30 IST
