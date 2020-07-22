'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple will be historic moment, CM Thackeray will get invitation: Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after making a statement that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not need an invitation to visit Ayodhya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Thackeray will get an invitation and it will be a historical moment when prime minister Narendra Modi will do 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"The decision is given by the Supreme court and finally the construction of Ram Temple is going to start. It is a result of the sacrifices made by our workers and lakhs of devotees. The temple being constructed is a matter of pride for us. It will be a historical moment when prime minister Narendra Modi will do 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya," Raut said while speaking to media here.

"It is not a matter of politics for us. I frequently visit Ayodhya. Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti will get the invite, even Uddhav Thackeray will get the invitation for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he added.

Sena leader further said that there is no difference in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over Ram temple

"Many Congress ministers accompanied us to Ayodhya when Maha Vikas Aghadi government completed 100 days," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Sena's South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant had said that Thackeray will take the decision to visit Ayodhya or not if invited.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5. (ANI)

