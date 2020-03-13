BhoomiRashi portal significantly expedited land acquisition for National Highways, claims Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The 'BhoomiRashi' Portal launched in March 2018 has significantly expedited the process of land acquisition for National Highways, said Ministry of the Road Transport and Highways.

The ministry claims that the portal has made the process error-free and more transparent with notifications at every stage being processed on a real-time basis.

"While the physical processing of the cases usually took considerable time, ranging from weeks to even months, and there were errors whose rectification caused further delays, the processing time using this portal has been reduced to less than two weeks in a majority of cases and even a few days in some cases," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The portal has been integrated with the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for depositing the compensation in the account of affected/ interested persons on a real-time basis.

According to the statement, this integration has resulted in avoiding the parking of huge public funds in the account of the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition. (ANI)

