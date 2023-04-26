Bhooter Raja, Satyajit Ray and a wish fulfilled: Kolkata eatery's idea of anniversary celebration a hit with patrons

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): A special 'Jonmo Barshiki Thali' (special birth anniversary platter) loaded with 18 lip-smacking food items, and a man dressed as 'Bhooter Raja, a character from auteur Satyajit Ray's timeless classic 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' were reasons that were compelling enough for the foodies for Kolkata to make a beeline for 'Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor', a popular restaurant in the city.

The eatery derives its name from a song from the film that featured two of the most enduring and adorable characters in the Bengali movie industry.



The restaurant, the make of which is heavily inspired by the critically acclaimed film, turned 18 recently and the owners, in a bid to share the joy with its patrons, decided to serve up 18 traditional and sumptuous Bengali dishes in a celebratory thali (platter) priced at only Rs 180.



However, the special '18' offer was valid only from 11.30 am to 10 pm from April 24-25.

A total of 5,000 coupons, the process through which tables are booked at the eatery, were bought by customers days in advance, and they turned up in big numbers outside the two-storeyed restaurant that has the capacity to seat only 150 people at a time.





Customers on Tuesday queued up patiently outside the eatery and waited hours for their turn to dig into the 'Jonmo Barshiki Thali' at 'Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor'.



"To celebrate 18 years of 'Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor', we decided to serve a celebratory platter to our customers, comprising 18 traditional Bengali delicacies and priced at just Rs 180. We recorded a footfall of as many as 5,000 customers over the two days in which the special thali could be availed," Rajeev Paul, the owner of the restaurant, told ANI standing next to a metalled effigy of 'Bhooter Raja'.

On the idea of naming his restaurant after the famous song from 'Goopy Gyne, Bagha Byne', the restaurant owner said, "Traditional Bengali food would majorly in Satyajit Ray's films. Many of his all-time classics had scenes featuring popular Bengali dishes. Our restaurant is different from other eateries in the city as here, the patrons have to tell Bhooter Raja what they wish to have and their wishes will be granted."

Scores of customers were seen streaming into the eatery with their families and friends and tucked into the special anniversary dishes without burning holes in their pockets.



"It was a pleasant experience. We enjoyed the food as well," said Momita Biswas, a customer who waited three hours in the queue till she found a table for herself.



"We waited 3-3.5 hours for an opportunity to have authentic Bengali food at an eye-popping price. Every single item on the celebratory platter was great to taste. The restaurant drew plenty of customers but they didn't compromise with the quality of the food on offer," another customer said. (ANI)

