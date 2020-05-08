Bhopal: 396 people recover from COVID-19 with early oxygen therapy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A total of 396 people have recovered from coronavirus infection through early oxygen therapy at Chirayu Hospital here.

18 persons were discharged from Chirayu Hospital and two were discharged from AIIMS Bhopal today.

Chirayu Hospital Director Ajay Goenka said: "All the discharged people are advised to stay in home quarantine. After the 14-day home quarantine period, all the people should donate their plasma. Early oxygen therapy is successful in treating corona infection. So far, a total of 396 people have gone from here to their homes in full health."

Dr. Sarman, Director of AIIMS Bhopal said that today two persons, Pushpa Yadav and Vikas Yadav, are going home after getting free from corona infection. Soon two members of the same family will also be discharged.

The 18 people who were discharged from Chirayu Hospital today were - Zayed Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Wasim Khan, Lukman Ansari, Islamuddin, Mohammad Parvez, Danish Mansuri, Saurabh Sen, Sarita Bai Mangare, Manish Dehria, Prahlad Prajapati, Abdul Tahir Mirza, Juhirul Islam Farooq, Abdul Rahman, Satyaprakash, Bhumika Rahmani, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Akram. (ANI)

