Bhopal admin issues guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga centres

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Bhopal District Administration has issued guidelines for reopening of gyms and yoga centres with conditions in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the guidelines issued on Tuesday, people will need to wear face shields while exercising and will also have to get their own mats.

Gyms and yoga centres have been asked to submit a self-declaration form to the administration stating they will follow the standard operating procedure (SOP).

On August 3, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued guidelines and preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutions and gymnasiums that were to reopen on August 5.

According to the latest guidelines by the MOHFW, only establishments outside the containment zones are allowed to resume their activities.

The management of gyms and yoga institutes has also been asked to advise people above the age of 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 not to use these facilities and be in closed spaces.

The concerned establishments have been asked to change floor plans as well so that an area of four square metres is allotted to one person. The placement of cardio and strength machines should be at least six feet apart from each other. The use of outdoor spaces is also recommended by the guidelines. (ANI)

